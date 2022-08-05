Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, LB Marlowe Wax

Name: Marlowe Wax

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 239 lbs

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

High School: Mount St. Joseph

2021 stats: Wax started every game last year, after playing in every game his true freshman year. He registered 60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. Overall a damn fine year for a (COVID) freshman.

2022 projections: The Syracuse Orange linebacking unit has it’s top three with Wax, Mikel Jones and Stefon Thompson locked in, experienced and ready to contribute. He’s one of the lynchpins and will be starting as many games as he can. He seems to have a penchant for getting in the backfield as well, so we may see some serious disruption from some stunts here and there.

How’d he get here?: Offers from Pitt, ECU, Marshall, Toldeo, and Akron. He came north.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: He got some Rhino love when talking to NNY360.com about Wax’s transition to linebacker from running back. He was originally supposed to be the power back coming in to complement some kid named Sean Tucker?

“He’s one of those smarter guys that catches on to a playbook pretty quick,” Elmore said. “He’s just picking up where he left off last year as a good rusher and linebacker and switching to linebacker and losing weight, it’s a tribute to him.”

Twitter feed: @MarlowWax

Tweets of wonder: That’s not a bad starting five (if you count Duce twice). Do we call in JAB to coach it?

yeah i don’t think nobody beating us ‍♂️ https://t.co/TRDQ129sCk — Marlowe Wax Jr (@MarloweWax) June 29, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wax attended Mount Saint Joseph’s Prep in Baltimore. While we’ve had plenty of DMV area talent come through the Orange, it’s getting trumped by my Yankees fandom here by the fact he went to the same high school as former MLB slugger Mark Teixeira.

Let’s get a look at ya: ACC Highlight Reel time!