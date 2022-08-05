Congratulations to our TBT bracket winners

While Syracuse Orange fans didn’t get to enjoy a long Boeheim’s Army run through The Basketball Tournament this summer, we still have some winners to celebrate. First, congratulations goes out to Blue Collar U who keeps TBT’s title in New York for another year. The Buffalo alums dominated Americana for Autism 89-68 to claim the million-dollar prize. CJ Massinburg took home MVP honors and in more important news that means Dleblanc took top honors in the Nunes Magician Bracket Challenge sponsored by TBT and Puma.

It was a close finish as Daniel just edged out OrangeRay by a single point to take top honors. Since we didn’t have a username to match we’d like both of you to reach out to us at tniaam@gmail.com with an address and shirt size. TBT is covering the top prize while we’d like to get Ray a NunesMagician shirt and koozie.

Thanks to the 29 of you who completed brackets. Thanks to TBT and Puma for offering to reward our winner with some Boeheim’s Army gear. We hope to be able to continue to bring more opportunities for you to compete for bragging rights and prizes.