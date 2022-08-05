Get to Know Your Orange Man: #0, DB Darian “Duce” Chestnut

Name: Darian “Duce” Chestnut

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 198 lbs

Hometown: Camden, N.J.

High School: Camden

2021 stats: Chestnut started all 12 games at corner. He had 32 tackles, 8 passes defended and led the Syracuse Orange with three interceptions. He was selected to the ACC Third-Team and finished second in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chestnut was a Freshman All-American selection by several outlets.

2022 projections: It didn’t take long for Chestnut to announce his arrival but he did hit some rough spots in his first season. With a season of experience under his belt and some additional help in the secondary we should see an increase in consistency during this season. Chestnut and Garrett Williams form one of the best cornerback duos in the nation.

How’d he get here?: Had a number of P5 offers including Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Louisville and NC State. His signing was a major get for the Orange and the recruiting duo of Chip West and Nick Monroe.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from Rivals, only three from 247 and ESPN. He was a top 10 recruit in New Jersey and top 25 cornerback in the class.

Money quote: Chestnut honed his craft as a 7v7 player for Next Level Greats where he had to prepare for a fast pace and man coverage in that format

“Just slowing down the game, being able to read coverages and being able to know where you’re at and seeing the plays in full speed is just a little different on the field,” Chestnut said.”

Instagram: @ducechestnut

Interesting nugget o’interest: Chestnut was the Cuse Male Rookie Athlete of the Year and got this footage of his acceptance

Let’s get a look at ya: You had to be expecting this one