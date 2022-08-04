Get to Know Your Orange Man: #5, FB Chris Elmore

Name: Chris Elmore

Position: Fullback

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 286 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: Phillips Academy

2021 stats: The long time stalwart utility man had some eligibility issues at the start of the Syracuse Orange’s 2021 campaign missing the first four games. He also missed the last four with a season ending injury. Those four in the middle though… when in the field he played a large part in this offense getting out of its own way.

2022 projections: The fact remains that Elmore has and will play anywhere but it looks like we can actually expect him in his native position this season. If he can stay healthy there’s no one better to be blocking for an All-American running back in Sean Tucker than Rhino. He stays healthy and we’re in a much better spot than the alternative. Who knows, the new scheme may have some new fun wrinkles for him in it as well.

How’d he get here?: Offers from the MAC and a commit to Western Michigan all went out the window when Dino gave the call.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus three stars.

Money quote: Elmore spoke with Nate Mink over at Syracuse.com this spring about the impacts of both ends of last season and the roller coaster it was.

“It definitely took a toll on me, but just having my teammates, having coaches stick by me and making sure I was good those first four weeks definitely kept my head above water,” Elmore said. “Getting the injury definitely dropped me back down. It was just a whole lot going on in so little time that everything was going all mentally wrong.”

Twitter feed: @chriselmore36

Tweets of wonder: We’re not the only ones who notice his versatility.

Interesting nugget o’interest: His brother Craig played a season under Sean Lewis at Kent State.

Let’s get a look at ya: Interview with the man prior to last years Virginia Tech game.