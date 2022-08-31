Syracuse vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 3, 8:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Line: The DraftKings Line has slowly shifted in more favor of Louisville, with the Cardinals getting -4.5 (odds/lines subject to change)

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 381/SXM App 971

Louisville Blog: Card Chronicle

Rivalry: 13-7, Louisville

Current Streak: 3, Louisville

First Meeting: The 1985 season marked a new era for the Cardinals as Howard Schnellenberger took over as head coach of the program. Schnellenberger had recently won the 1983 National Championship with Miami (FL), but he was joining a Louisville program that hadn’t achieved a winning season in eight seasons. The Orange took full advantage of that fact and rolled over the Cardinals in the Carrier Dome with a 48-0 win.

Last Meeting: Syracuse continued a recent tradition of looking absolutely lethargic after a bye as Louisville whomped Syracuse 41-3. 382 total yards of offense for the Cardinals opposed to 184 yards for the Orange is not going to get it done.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (sixth year, 29-43) | Louisville - Scott Satterfield (fourth year, 18-19)

Coach Bio: Satterfield played his collegiate ball as a quarterback at Appalachian State, where he helped lead the Mountaineers to an undefeated season during his senior campaign in 1995. He joined the Appalachian State coaching staff in 1998, becoming offensive coordinator in 2003. Satterfield briefly left the Mountaineers coaching staff between 2009 and 2011 before returning as offensive coordinator in 2012. He became head coach of Appalachian State in 2013 and led the program to four straight bowl games, including three wins. Satterfield left the program prior to coaching his fourth bowl game with the Mountaineers in order to take the reins at Louisville for the 2019 season.

Last Year: Streaky would be the best way to describe the 2021 Louisville Cardinals. The team went on multiple winning and losing streaks throughout the season, eventually finishing 6-6. The Cardinals played Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

Last Game: In an offensive battle, a decisive 2nd quarter gave Air Force just enough of a cushion to outlast Louisville 31-28. Both teams totaled over 400 yards of offense.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Well here we go again. The second coming of Lamar Jackson didn’t need to exert much effort in last year’s win against Syracuse, only throwing for 209 yards and only rushing for 19. However, Malik Cunningham’s four passing touchdowns were all that he needed to do to ensure the Cardinal blowout.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange laugh at the non-believers.

If Syracuse Loses: Well, back to the State Fair.

Fun Fact: This is Syracuse’s first time opening the season at home since 2017.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.