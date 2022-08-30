 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse fall sports recap for last weekend in August

A pretty good weekend for these teams

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Football: Florida State at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Classes just started but the Syracuse Orange sports season is already going. Each week we’ll recap the Olympic sports and when we get another contributor (hint hint...tniaam@gmail.com for applicants) we hope to go more in-depth on the teams and athletes.

Field Hockey

The 10th ranked Orange were dominant over the weekend beating Sacred Heart 5-0 and then Vermont 6-0. Former lacrosse standout Sam Swart scored her first career goal against Sacred Heart and Joy Haarman had a hat trick against Vermont. Syracuse will travel to Kent State and return home to play Columbia.

Women’s Soccer

Syracuse is on a two-game winning streak. After a 4-1 win over Lafayette, the Orange shut out Siena 2-0 on Sunday. Shea Vanderbosch got the win in both games for Syracuse while Anna Rupert scored goals in both. She is now tied with Erin Flurey for the team lead. Syracuse is 3-1 on the season and will face Eastern Michigan on the road and then return home to host Merrimack on Monday.

Volleyball

The Orange were 2-1 over the weekend. Syracuse defeated Campbell 3-1 and Wofford 3-2 before losing to Charlotte 3-0 in their final match. Viktoriia Lokhmanchuck and Polina Shemanova were named to the All-Tournament team. Syracuse heads to Florida next weekend to face Kent State, UCF and North Florida.

Men’s Soccer

After a 2-0 win over Iona in their opener, the Orange followed up with a 1-0 win over #21 Penn State. Lucas Daunhauer got the clean sheet and Colin Biros’ goal was the winner.

Syracuse heads to Vermont and UConn next weekend and needs to make sure not to step back after this big win.

