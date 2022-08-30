Syracuse fall sports recap for last weekend in August

Classes just started but the Syracuse Orange sports season is already going. Each week we’ll recap the Olympic sports and when we get another contributor (hint hint...tniaam@gmail.com for applicants) we hope to go more in-depth on the teams and athletes.

Field Hockey

The 10th ranked Orange were dominant over the weekend beating Sacred Heart 5-0 and then Vermont 6-0. Former lacrosse standout Sam Swart scored her first career goal against Sacred Heart and Joy Haarman had a hat trick against Vermont. Syracuse will travel to Kent State and return home to play Columbia.

Everyone is clicking right now. pic.twitter.com/Tnt7XJ77m1 — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) August 29, 2022

Women’s Soccer

Syracuse is on a two-game winning streak. After a 4-1 win over Lafayette, the Orange shut out Siena 2-0 on Sunday. Shea Vanderbosch got the win in both games for Syracuse while Anna Rupert scored goals in both. She is now tied with Erin Flurey for the team lead. Syracuse is 3-1 on the season and will face Eastern Michigan on the road and then return home to host Merrimack on Monday.

Volleyball

The Orange were 2-1 over the weekend. Syracuse defeated Campbell 3-1 and Wofford 3-2 before losing to Charlotte 3-0 in their final match. Viktoriia Lokhmanchuck and Polina Shemanova were named to the All-Tournament team. Syracuse heads to Florida next weekend to face Kent State, UCF and North Florida.

Men’s Soccer

After a 2-0 win over Iona in their opener, the Orange followed up with a 1-0 win over #21 Penn State. Lucas Daunhauer got the clean sheet and Colin Biros’ goal was the winner.

A magical moment provided by Colin Biros #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/c3frw9jZJ5 — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) August 29, 2022

Syracuse heads to Vermont and UConn next weekend and needs to make sure not to step back after this big win.