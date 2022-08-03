Get to Know Your Orange Man: #6, QB Garrett Shrader

Name: Garrett Shrader

Position: Quarterback

Year: Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 228 lbs

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

High School: Charlotte Christian School (Mississippi State)

2021 stats: After playing as the backup through the first three games of the season, Dino Babers shocked many by naming Shrader the starting quarterback for the Liberty game. He’d start the rest of the season, throwing 1,444 yards for nine TDs and rushing for 781 yards and 14 TDs

2022 projections: The Syracuse Orange offense, and perhaps the season, lives and dies by Shrader’s arm. If it’s improved drastically in the offseason, Syracuse’s bowl hopes look increasingly more likely. If it hasn’t, well buckle up.

How’d he get here?: Shrader transferred to Syracuse from Mississippi Stater after two seasons.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from ESPN and Rivals, three stars from 247sports.

Money quote: A full offseason and year under his belt and Shrader is confident with the offense, even with a new OC.

“This is the most excited I’ve been since I have been in college for a football season,” Shrader said. “Part of that is just because I feel like it’s my offense, my team that I can kind of go wherever I decide to take it.”

Twitter feed: @garrettshrader6

Instagram feed: @garrett__shrader

Instagram posts of wonder: Shrader just got an Instagram, now his more active social media. Here’s him showing off his newest hobby.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Shrader continues a family tradition of being pilots, completing flight school after transferring from Mississippi State.

Let’s get a look at ya: The good ol’ season highlight package from ACCDN