Get to Know Your Orange Man: #7, LB Stefon Thompson

Name: Stefon Thompson

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 250 lbs

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

High School: Julius L. Chambers

2021 stats: Incumbent starter racked up 79 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6 sacks on the year, with two forced fumbles to his name. He started all twelve games for the Syracuse Orange on the year.

2022 projections: He was again the starter last year. I don’t see that changing. He will be the lead option at the position and is in that platoon with Marlowe Wax and Mikel Jones as the first tier linebackers. He also added fifteen pounds to his frame in the off-season so there’s a chance we see him more with his hand on the ground rather than dropped in coverage.

How’d he get here?: Wisconsin was his other P5 offer, which he spurned to join the Orange, which is nice. He also had looks from Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, App State, Colorado State, Liberty, Marshall, and others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board.

Money quote: A perspective on the Friday night games that are increasing in popularity on the schedule when speaking to 247sports.com’s Mike McAllister about last years Liberty matchup:

“It all goes back to high school for real,” Thompson said. “Friday Night Lights you know everybody is going to be watching those games, so you have to go out and ball.”

Twitter feed: @S_Thompson000

Tweets of wonder: Thompson got into the NIL game and this logo is pretty great.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Thompson’s alma mater is listed as Julius L. Chambers High School, but he never attended or graduated from a school with that name. He graduated from Vance high school. It’s the same high school, but the name changed in 2020 to honor Chambers, a famous lawyer, civil rights leader, and educator from North Carolina.

Let’s get a look at ya: This is better than Hudl. 2021 season highlights. Thanks ACCNetwork!