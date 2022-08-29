Syracuse football: Orange open the season as home underdogs to Louisville

This Saturday night the Syracuse Orange open their 2022 campaign at home against the Louisville Cardinals. Fortunately, it’s the return of Sean Tucker and Co. to the Carrier JMA Wireless Dome and a chance for Syracuse to kick off the season in style, in primetime, against a conference opponent. Unfortunately the Cards are bringing a stud of their own along in Malik Cunningham to try and spoil the party.

If you take a look at DraftKings SportsBook, the line on the game opened with the Orange +3.5, and is currently sitting at Syracuse +4. Take that how you will, but even with the “hometown” field goal bump, either line puts the Orange within a touchdown of the Cardinals.

The over/under has been set at 58, so the oddsmakers are expecting some offense from both sides of this affair.

The game marks the fifteenth overall meeting between the schools, all since 1985. The series is currently 13-7 in favor of the Cards, with the last three being victories in Louisville. Since Syracuse has joined the ACC in 2013, the series sits at 7-1 in favor of Louisville. My personal favorite of all the matchups was the 1989 Coca-Cola Bowl, played in Tokyo, Japan, where the Orange downed the Cards, 24-13, behind a Michael Owens ground game and two fourth quarter touchdowns from Rob Carpenter.

Do we think the Orange can cover? Let us know in the comments.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.