Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football Season Preview!

The Syracuse Orange football season is upon us! It’s basically Christmas Eve for the podcast so get ready for the big football show where the season is previewed and Week 1 is discussed.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Welcome Michael Ostrowski to the football preview extravaganza!

We talk about the Syracuse backup quarterback competition, and how the Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has impressed enough to be a solid QB2.

Reminder: this is not a hot seat year for Dino Babers and his staff.

Let’s talk about Sean Tucker’s 2022 expectations because regression is a real thing.

Defensive preview! Where is the biggest worry? Linebacker depth isn't great, but the starters are rocks.

Defensive backs: so deep. Is Justin Barron the rover? Elijah Clark a safety?

Sidenote: Dino and Depth Charts lol

Welcome to #TRENCHTALK: we let Steve be a kid in a candy store.

LOUISVILLE PREDICTIONS!

