Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Football Season Preview!

The Syracuse Orange football season is upon us! It’s basically Christmas Eve for the podcast so get ready for the big football show where the season is previewed and Week 1 is discussed.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Welcome Michael Ostrowski to the football preview extravaganza!
- We talk about the Syracuse backup quarterback competition, and how the Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has impressed enough to be a solid QB2.
- Reminder: this is not a hot seat year for Dino Babers and his staff.
- Let’s talk about Sean Tucker’s 2022 expectations because regression is a real thing.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Defensive preview! Where is the biggest worry? Linebacker depth isn’t great, but the starters are rocks.
- Defensive backs: so deep. Is Justin Barron the rover? Elijah Clark a safety?
- Sidenote: Dino and Depth Charts lol
- Welcome to #TRENCHTALK: we let Steve be a kid in a candy store.
- LOUISVILLE PREDICTIONS!
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: We’re Talking About Practice
- TNIAAP: Summer’s ending and football’s heating up.
- TNIAAP: TBT Preview
- TNIAAP: All Hail our B1G Overlords
- TNIAAP: We didn’t change our name yet!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above
Loading comments...