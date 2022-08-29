What’s college football saying about Syracuse?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse in 60th between Boston College and Army. Louisville is 36th in the FPI.

ESPN’s ACC columnists Andrea Adelson and David Hale released pre-season power rankings which have Syracuse 10th in between Virginia and Boston College writer Mark Schlabach has the Orange finishing with a 4-8 record, 2-6 in the ACC.

Syracuse.com

The local writers all think the Orange will win enough to make a bowl game this year.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is 89th between Indiana and North Texas. CBS has Louisville ranked 41st this week.

The Athletic

The Orange starts the season 85th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between San Jose State and Arizona this week. Louisville is 64th in this power ranking.

They also asked their college football staff to weight in on odds and eight of ten said take the under on 4.5 wins for Syracuse. Feel free to bookmark that one just in case

AP and Coaches Poll

No voted for either team this week

ACC Week Zero Scores

Duquense 7 Florida State 47

Florida A&M 24 North Carolina 56

ACC Week One Schedule

West Virginia vs Pitt

VMI vs Wake Forest

Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion

Temple vs Duke

NC State vs East Carolina

Rutgers vs Boston College

North Carolina vs App State

Richmond vs Virginia

Bethune-Cookman vs Miami

Louisville vs Syracuse

Florida State vs LSU