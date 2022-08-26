Friday Feedback: Syracuse football alternate uniforms

We’re in the final week of the Syracuse Orange pre-season so before we get to season predictions and the normal game week previews we have another chance for your feedback. This week we’re talking Syracuse uniforms.
Throwbacks?
Would you rather see Syracuse break out the 80s look from the lead photo above or maybe just go back to the McNabb-era version of the classic Cuse look?
Poll
Which football throwback would you like to see?
-
4%
1950s long-sleeves
-
14%
Joe Morris Era All Whites
-
80%
McNabb Era
Alternate looks?
Many schools are going the Oregon route with some true alternate looks like these Miami Nights and Minnesota’s alternates.
New Miami Hurricane alternates— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 17, 2022
“Miami Nights”
(via @CanesFootball) pic.twitter.com/nHqake3NK9
Poll
Which alternate would you want to Syracuse football wear?
-
24%
Military appreciation (Digital Camo)
-
50%
A black and orange look
-
24%
True old school pink and green
Maybe there’s a way for Syracuse to keep the uniforms but mix up the helmets with a script version, large Otto or the 44 Axes logo. If you want to see what other schools are doing, here’s a good list.
this was my fav but I knew it would win so I didn’t put it in the vote pic.twitter.com/6sTpf9y0PJ— Cuse Edits (@CuseEdits) May 18, 2020
What do you think? (and yes we know you don’t care what the team looks like if they win games)
