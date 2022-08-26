Friday Feedback: Syracuse football alternate uniforms

We’re in the final week of the Syracuse Orange pre-season so before we get to season predictions and the normal game week previews we have another chance for your feedback. This week we’re talking Syracuse uniforms.

Throwbacks?

Would you rather see Syracuse break out the 80s look from the lead photo above or maybe just go back to the McNabb-era version of the classic Cuse look?

Poll Which football throwback would you like to see? 1950s long-sleeves

Joe Morris Era All Whites

McNabb Era vote view results 4% 1950s long-sleeves (11 votes)

14% Joe Morris Era All Whites (35 votes)

80% McNabb Era (193 votes) 239 votes total Vote Now

Alternate looks?

Many schools are going the Oregon route with some true alternate looks like these Miami Nights and Minnesota’s alternates.

Poll Which alternate would you want to Syracuse football wear? Military appreciation (Digital Camo)

A black and orange look

True old school pink and green vote view results 24% Military appreciation (Digital Camo) (43 votes)

50% A black and orange look (88 votes)

24% True old school pink and green (43 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

Maybe there’s a way for Syracuse to keep the uniforms but mix up the helmets with a script version, large Otto or the 44 Axes logo. If you want to see what other schools are doing, here’s a good list.

this was my fav but I knew it would win so I didn’t put it in the vote pic.twitter.com/6sTpf9y0PJ — Cuse Edits (@CuseEdits) May 18, 2020

What do you think? (and yes we know you don’t care what the team looks like if they win games)