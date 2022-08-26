How are Syracuse football’s chances at winning the ACC?

The Syracuse Orange probably aren’t making a run at the conference title, but I’d assume you all expected that. That said, there’s always a chance for lightning to strike and we figured we’d have you all prepared to know exactly how likely (or unlikely) it will be to have Syracuse winning the ACC Championship Game.

If you ask DraftKings SportsBook, the Orange are opening this year at +20000 on the year to take home some hardware. That’s not Duke, but it’s definitively not great.

As you can imagine, the Clemson Tigers are the only ones you’re giving money to bring home the hardware as the odds on favorite. Miami as the second favorite to win the league is a bit of a surprise if you compare it to the preseason polls, but the trio of Miami, NC State and Pitt are all tightly bunched in the polls, so you can take that whatever direction you want to.

Full ACC Championship odds are as follows:

Clemson (-130)

Miami (+550)

NC State (+750)

Pittsburgh (+850)

North Carolina (+1600)

Louisville (+2500)

Wake Forest (+3000)

Florida State (+3000)

Virginia (+4000)

Boston College (+4000)

Virginia Tech (+5500)

Georgia Tech (+20000)

Syracuse (+20000)

Duke (+80000)

As you can see, if you’re looking at what the Orange’s chance are this season to bring some hardware home from the ACC title game, it’s not looking great. With the second worst odds in the conference, Syracuse may be the definition of long shot to take down the top end of the conference.

