Syracuse football: Orange based fantasy football names

We know Syracuse Orange fans are also preparing for upcoming fantasy football drafts. If you’ve already drafted or your draft is approaching we’ve workshopped some potential Syracuse-adjacent team names for you to use.
- Bad Mother Tucker
- Shrader and the Foot Clan
- Duce for the Cuse
- Szmyt Happens
- Szmyt’s Creek
- Hay is Never in the Barn
- Hangin’ with DeVaughn Cooper
- McNabbing this Dub
- You aint Pugh enough
- Lockett In
- Mikel Mikel
- Dungey’s Flying Knee
- Kirby Dar Dar Touchdown Touchdown Club
- Restore 44
- Marrone Bologna
- Riley Dixon for Heisman
- Dancin’ Ivan Foy
- Officer Mahoney
- FU Dabo
Just some ideas to start you have let’s hear yours in the comments.
