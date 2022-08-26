Syracuse football: Orange based fantasy football names

We know Syracuse Orange fans are also preparing for upcoming fantasy football drafts. If you’ve already drafted or your draft is approaching we’ve workshopped some potential Syracuse-adjacent team names for you to use.

Bad Mother Tucker

Shrader and the Foot Clan

Duce for the Cuse

Szmyt Happens

Szmyt’s Creek

Hay is Never in the Barn

Hangin’ with DeVaughn Cooper

McNabbing this Dub

You aint Pugh enough

Lockett In

Mikel Mikel

Dungey’s Flying Knee

Kirby Dar Dar Touchdown Touchdown Club

Restore 44

Marrone Bologna

Riley Dixon for Heisman

Dancin’ Ivan Foy

Officer Mahoney

FU Dabo

Just some ideas to start you have let’s hear yours in the comments.