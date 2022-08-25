Syracuse men’s basketball: News round-up

The attention might be focused on Syracuse Orange football but we can’t forget that basketball season will be here before we know it. With that in mind let’s catch up on some news items related to the men’s basketball squad.

Jesse Edwards will be joining the Netherlands National Team for two World Cup qualifying games and then the FIBA Eurobasket Tournament. Edwards and his Dutch teammates start their Eurobasket games against Serbia in Prague on Friday, Sept. 2. The Dutch are in Group D and will face Serbia, Israel, Czech Republic, Poland and Finland.

Edwards played ten minutes in the Netherlands’ most recent tune-up against Lithuania. He had two points and two rebounds in an 84-68 loss. Games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the daily schedule is available here.

Joe Girard spoke with syracuse.com about his role this season. Girard told Donna Ditota that he was excited about moving off-ball this year with a focus on getting his own offense.

“With (Coach Boeheim’s) system, with the guys on the wing, it makes it easier for you to do that. So, I think he’s put me off the ball because that’s kind of my role – I’m in more of a scoring role. It’ll be a lot easier for me to run off screens and try to score rather than trying to bring it up and trying to score.”

Girard also mentioned that he isn’t so sure we’ll see man-to-man defense this year but the Orange will be a more athletic group overall.

Chaz Owens will have a new team this season. The son of Syracuse legend Billy Owens will transfer to Ranger Junior College in Texas. Owens appeared in six games last season, playing eleven minutes and scoring four points. With Syracuse’s large incoming class, his prospects for playing time were limited with the Orange.

In 2023 recruiting news Syracuse target Reid Ducharme will make his commitment this afternoon