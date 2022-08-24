Syracuse football: Over/Under on wins in 2022 set at 5

The start of the Syracuse Orange football season, and that means you can start laying down some bets on Cuse’s 2022 campaign. DraftKings now has Team Futures odds available, and you can find those by clicking on this link.

One of those odds is the over/under win totals for teams this season. And to make Syracuse fans sweat their chances at a bowl appearance, DraftKings has Syracuse’s odds squarely at 5. The under is the slight favorite right now at -140. If you want to take the over, it’s set at +120.

Here’s a look at how that compares to the set over/under number to the other teams (excluding Wagner) on Syracuse’s schedule according to DraftKings,

A quick glance will show that Syracuse has the second lowest set win total for over/under bets. That’s a little distressing for the Orange bowl chances, as early on it seems like DraftKings is going to favor many teams above Syracuse right now.

What do you guys think? Are you taking Syracuse’s over or under? Sound off in the comments below.

