Syracuse volleyball: 2022 season preview

We continue our series of Syracuse Orange fall sports previews with a look at volleyball.

After Leonid Yelin retired, Syracuse brought in Bakeer Ganesharatnam from Temple to take over the reins. He’s had to revamp the roster from last year’s 17-13 (6-12 in the ACC) squad. Syracuse was picked 15th in the ACC pre-season poll.

Returning to lead the Orange is outside hitter Polina Shemnova. She was named to the pre-season All-ACC team. Shemnova was 4th in the ACC last season in kills and the former ACC Freshmen of the Year is going to finish her fifth season with her name all over the Syracuse record book.

Syracuse tried to add some experience through the transfer portal. The Orange added Bre Walp (North Florida), Alyssa Bert (Colorado St) and Didar Ozcan (College of Southern Idaho) to the roster.

The Orange travel to Charlotte this weekend to open the season. They will face Campbell, Wofford and Charlotte. We’ll see if the team can surpass expectations in the first season of Coach Ganesharatnam’s tenure.