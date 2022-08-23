Why Syracuse football will finish 4-8 in 2022

Ed. Note — As has become tradition, TNIAAM writers will tell you all week why and how this year’s Syracuse Orange football team will finish with certain W-L records. These projections will be more pleasing as we go along and we will all give our actual predictions for the season next week.

Sometimes these record projections hold funny and witty scenarios. Other times they’re more in tune with reality.

Unfortunately, readers of this site might remember me as the pessimist. And the more I look at it, this 4-8 record is pretty close to how I actually think the season will pan out.

Let’s go step-by-step to see why Syracuse goes 4-8 this upcoming season.

Louisville Cardinals - Loss (0-1, 0-1)

Like Kevin said yesterday, fans should be excited since the new Syracuse offense appears to be promising. However, Malik Cunningham shows why he’s particularly good at the game of football.

at UConn Huskies - Win (1-1, 0-1)

Jim Mora wishes he was still with UCLA as he’d at least get to smell some of the Big 10 money coming in.

Purdue Boilermakers - Loss (1-2, 0-1)

A bad regression to the mean appears as Garrett Shrader realizes that an average Big 10 defense is too much to overcome.

Virginia Cavaliers - Win (2-2, 1-1)

As good as Brennan Armstrong is, Syracuse’s secondary steps up to the task to mitigate some of his passing. With experience against Purdue’s defense, facing Virginia’s defense is like taking weights off and Shrader is more comfortable. Sean Tucker starts to make his Heisman push.

Wagner Seahawks - Win (3-2, 1-1)

The second-string offense and defense plays the entirety of the second-half as the fans start to smell a bowl.

NC State Wolfpack - Loss (3-3, 1-2)

A reverse of the Virginia game, which was an offensive shootout. This turns into a defensive battle but too many short Syracuse offensive drives leaves the defense tired in the fourth quarter.

at Clemson Tigers - Loss (3-4, 1-3)

Will Shipley makes his case to dethrone Tucker as the best running back in the ACC as the young Syracuse defensive line doesn’t do anything to stop him at the first point of contact. The Tigers run the Orange out of Death Valley.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Loss (3-5, 1-3)

Michael Mayer reminds the Syracuse coaching staff that the tight end position exists in the game of football and that the Orange should consider using those players.

at Pittsburgh Panthers - Loss (3-6, 1-4)

Both teams score less than 20 points as a cold and rainy November day numbs the offenses. This turns into the Syracuse-Rutgers game from 2021 as Pitt does just enough to score points while Tucker can’t carry the offense.

Florida State Seminoles - Loss (3-7, 1-5)

A banged-up offensive line can’t stop Florida State’s defensive line from getting to Shrader, while the complete opposite happens on the other side of the field.

at Wake Forest Demon Deacons - Loss (3-8, 1-6)

It’s a carbon copy of last year’s game, as both teams have multiple 60+ yard touchdowns. The difference is that Wake’s TDs come from Sam Hartman, who is back for the Demon Deacons. Meanwhile, Syracuse’s TDs come from Tucker. The Orange get to double OT but lose with both teams scoring over 40 points.

at Boston College Eagles - Win (4-8, 2-6)

Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers aren’t enough to overcome BC’s defense as Sean Tucker finishes off his Syracuse career with a 200 yard game.

We’re going to hear the term “coin flip” a lot this season as there’s quite a few on the schedule. At this point, I don’t think Syracuse is in the best position to push the coin in its favor. But hey, maybe they prove me wrong.