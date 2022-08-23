Syracuse football: three players chosen to PFF’s top 100 NFL Draft prospects

The pre-season accolades continue for the Syracuse Orange football team. Pro Football Focus released their pre-season Top 100 NFL Draft Board and three Syracuse players were selected.

Corner Garrett Williams was 16th overall and 2nd corner on the list behind Georgia’s Kelee Ringo. Here’s what PFF has to say about the Orange standout

Williams is unfortunately stuck in a scheme that isn’t set up to make his numbers look the best. He’s got a press-man kind of athleticism and ability, yet he ran only 26 snaps of press-man coverage last season. He’s racked up 13 pass breakups in two seasons for the Orange.

Sean Tucker is 54th on the list and the 5th running back on the big board. That’s consistent with where we’ve seen Tucker ranked by most outlets leading into the season. If the Orange are intent on throwing him more passes and he’s improved his pass-blocking then Tucker’s draft stock could rise. Tucker was also named 2nd-team All-American by the AP continuing to add to his list of pre-season accolades.

The final Syracuse player on the list is offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron. The starting left tackle is 95th on this list and is another player who can benefit from a better team performance from the Orange this year.

We’ll keep an eye out throughout the season to see if Mikel Jones can join this group. With the type of schedule Syracuse is playing this year, winning games will help these players and others draw more attention from the NFL.