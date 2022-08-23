Where does Syracuse football’s Sean Tucker rank in preseason Heisman odds?

With the Syracuse Orange football season less than two weeks away, we’re checking in on SU running back and certified Absolute Magician Sean Tucker. After a phenomenal 2021 season where he shattered the SU single season rushing record, Tucker is on Heisman watch for the fall, complete with his own #Pl34sed website and marketing campaign.

#PL34SED to have this guy on our team. He's just getting started.



Introducing https://t.co/3gFN7Q4U8v - the hub for all things @SeanTucker2020 this season. The site will be updated throughout the year as the Heisman hopeful continues his record-breaking career. pic.twitter.com/cEQu2PWKyT — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) July 25, 2022

According to DraftKings SportsBook, Tucker will open the 2022 season at +18000 to win the Heisman. Sean looks like more of a Dark Horse candidate, but you can attribute some of that to Syracuse’s current standing in the ACC and their challenging schedule.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud starts off as the favorite at +220, with reigning Heisman and Alabama QB Bryce Young close behind him at +380.

At the RB position, Tucker is behind the following:

Bijan Robinson, Texas (+2200)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (+3500)

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (+3500)

Devon Achane, Texas A&M (+6000)

Jase McClellan, Alabama (+8000)

Travis Dye, USC (+9000)

Tank Bigsby, Auburn (+10000)

Blake Corum, Michigan (+10000)

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (+10000)

Kendall Milton, Georgia (+10000)

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (+10000)

Will Shipley, Clemson (+10000)

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (+15000)

Donovan Edwards, Michigan (+15000)

Jarek Broussard, Michigan State (+15000)

Zach Evans, Ole Miss (+15000)

Israel Abanikanda, Pitt (+15000)

Within the conference, Tucker will also have to contend with some QBs: Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik, NC State’s Devin Leary, and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham are ahead of him on the odds board as well.

Sean went into last season relatively unknown but quickly shot up the rankings as the season progressed. He ended up with the 4th-most rushing yards in the FBS and 14 total TDs.

Tucker was recently rated the #15 player in college football by ESPN. He’ll get his first chance to back that up Saturday, September 3 against Louisville. It’ll be an 8pm kickoff inside the Dome.

