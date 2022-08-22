Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Two weeks from the start of chaos.

The Syracuse Orange continued their fall camp this week, so we’re bringing in the esteemed Kevin Wall to talk with Christian and Steve on what things we’ve seen this week and any new developments prior to our big football season preview week coming up.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

14th largest fanbase? Who knew?

Fair week, drink!

Giveaways and Promos that aren’t Dome tins...

We’re pleased with the ESPN Top 100

Team MVPs because why not.

Justin Lamson sighting, what’s that mean?

We chose MVPs not names Sean Tucker on offense

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Defensive MVPs are less obvious but more variation all over the place.

Szmyt happens.

The Rhino award goes to The Rover

Steve gets put on the spot for Basketball Roster talk

