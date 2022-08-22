Syracuse field hockey: 2022 season preview

We continue our look at the Syracuse Orange fall sports with a preview of the field hockey squad.

Last year the Orange ended the season with a record of 14-6 (4-2 in the ACC) after a 2-1 loss to Maryland in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. This year Ange Bradley brings a large group of international players (including 10 women from the Netherlands) to Coyne Field as the program looks for their 2nd NCAA title.

2nd-team All-Americans Quirine Cormans and Pleun Lammers return along with 3rd-team All-Americans Charlotte de Vries and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof. Last year Cormans and van den Nieuwenhof led the way for the Orange offense Goalie Brooke Borzymowski took over in net and started 17 games with a 1.17 goals against average.

The Orange welcome nine new athletes to the roster this year:

Sam Swart former women’s lacrosse to play as a graduate student

Joy Haarman from the Netherlands will also play as graduate student

Lana Hamilton from Maryland was a 3rd team High School All-American

Lindsay Schiavone from Louisville will compete for a starting role at midfield

Abby Neitch was a three-time All-New York State goalie from Holland (high school that is)

A trio of first-year players from the Netherlands Lieke Leeggangers, Suus Heijnekamp, and Jannemijn Deutman

Vermont transfer Clodagh Ferry who was a first-team All-America East selection last fall.

The Orange open the season next weekend in Connecticut with games against Sacred Heart and Vermont. Duke will host this year’s ACC Tournament in November. Keep it here for coverage of the team throughout the season.