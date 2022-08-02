Get to Know Your Orange Man: #10 QB, Justin Lamson

Name: Justin Lamson

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 209 lbs

Hometown: El Dorado Hills, Ca.

High School: Oak Ridge

2021 stats: Lamson didn’t play for the Syracuse Orange last season but he emerged as the #2 during Spring practice. He looked good taking reps with the starting offense in the spring game but in true Syracuse football fashion, he suffered a lower body injury later in spring ball.

2022 projections: The injury seems to indicate that Lamson will be once again sitting out but we don’t have any official word as of yet. If he’s not out for the season then we could see him competing for that #2 spot as the season progresses. During the spring game, Lamson showed promise that he can be the dual-threat quarterback that Syracuse has been searching for.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Orange over Louisville, San Jose State, and Wyoming.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around and a consensus top-100 player in California.

Money quote: Lamson was pleased to be Syracuse’s main quarterback target during his recruitment.

“I think a lot of coaches say that you’re their guy, but I think what really stood out to me was I was their only committable offer at the time,” Lamson said. “I felt like I was their main priority and I really enjoyed that. That shows a lot that they’re taking their time to recruit one guy and getting the one guy they want.”

Instagram: @justin_lamson

Interesting nugget o’interest: El Dorado Hills’ population grew from 18,016 in 2000 to 50,547 in 2020. If Lamson can be part of a Syracuse football rebirth maybe the same will happen to Dome attendance.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s one of those spring game plays that got the fanbase excited