Get to Know Your Orange Man: #8, DB Garrett Williams

We’re winding down our Syracuse Orange roster preview with some of the best athletes on the team. Next up is one of the starting cornerbacks:

Name: Garrett Williams

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 189 lbs.

Hometown: Harrisburg, NC

High School: Hickory Ridge

2021 stats: Williams once again kept opposing wideouts in check, batting away an ACC-best 10 passes for the second straight year. He also picked up 52 tackles (36 solo) and six tackles-for-loss in 10 games.

2022 projections: Expect more of the same from the lockdown CB pairing of Williams and Duce Chestnut. Garrett will look to get back into the INT column (he had two in 2020) while continuing to average a pass breakup per game. As long as the duo stays healthy, this is the least of Syracuse’s worries on D.

How’d he get here?: Williams picked SU over offers from Maryland, West Virginia, Air Force, Army, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and ECU.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars across the board

Money quote: I spoke with Garrett during spring practice about why he chose to return to the Orange.

“I have a lot left out there to put on the field, and I feel like I can have a lot better year,” Williams said. “The expectation for me is to be able to play every snap on defense. I plan to be on punt and punt return, and hopefully kickoff as well.”

Instagram: @garrett.williams3

Twitter: @garrettismynam3

Tweet of Wonder: MJ could never

Interesting nugget o’interest: Garrett Williams: future 1st Round Pick? PFF ranked him the No. 2 CB in the 2023 NFL Draft class and the No. 16 overall prospect.

Let’s get a look at ya: Now entering a No-Fly Zone