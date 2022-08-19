Syracuse women’s soccer starts season with 2-1 win

The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange athletic season is officially underway. While we all hope that this year is going to be a lot better than last year, the new athletic year started off with a win last night. The Orange women’s soccer team defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats 2-1 at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Erin Flurey started the scoring with her first collegiate goal just over two minutes into the game. Flurey corralled a corner kick and brought it back into the box where her shot on goal found the back of the net.

Transfer Florence Vaillancourt doubled the Syracuse lead converting a nice give and go with Chelsea Domond to convert her first Syracuse goal. Senior goalie Michaela Walsh had four saves to earn the win.

Syracuse will host the UConn Huskies on Sunday at 1:00. This game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.