Syracuse football’s Sean Tucker named 15th best player in college football by ESPN

The Syracuse Orange haven’t won enough in recent years to draw the type of national recognition that fans would like to see. Sean Tucker’s efforts last year are helping to change that perception. ESPN released their list of the Top 100 players in college football yesterday and the Orange running back finds himself 15th.

Tucker is ranked between Georgia defensive back Keylee RIngo and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Here’s what ESPN had to say about Tucker, who was unranked at this time last year.

At a school known for its running back tradition, Tucker broke the single-season school rushing record in 2021 with 1,496 yards — so that gives you all the context you need about why he absolutely had to be included on this list. Syracuse has also launched a Heisman campaign for Tucker called “PL34SED,” a nod to his jersey number and what he says after every game — that he is pleased with his performance.

Alabama’s star linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. holds the top spot and Tucker is ranked 4th at running back behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Ohio State’s TreVeon Henderson and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State.

Other future Syracuse opponents besides Mayer on the list are:

#13 Bryan Bresee- Clemson DT

#18 Myles Murphy- Clemson DE

#19 Devin Leary- NC State QB

#21 Sam Hartman- Wake Forest QB

#22 Jarrett Patterson- Notre Dame C

#29 A.T. Perry- Wake Forest WR

#31 Isaiah Foskey- Notre Dame DE

#37 Brandon Joseph- Notre Dame S

#38 Trenton Simpson- Clemson LB

#47 Malik Cunningham- Louisville QB

#53 Xavier Thomas- Clemson DE

#55 Will Shipley- Clemson RB

#63 Tyler Davis- Clemson DT

#82 Drake Thomas- NC State LB

#83 Habakkuk Baldonado- Pitt DE

#89 Aidan O’Connell- Purdue QB

#95 Dontayvion Wicks- Virginia WR

#98 Zay Flowers- Boston College WR

#99 Andrew Mukuba- Clemson S

That’s a lot of Clemson defenders and the four quarterbacks on this list do not include Brennan Armstrong and Phil Jurkovec. I know some have questioned the true toughness of the Syracuse schedule but the Orange are facing a lot of talented players in 2022.

Tucker has certainly earned his place among the best in college football and we’ll see what he can do for an encore this season. Are there other Syracuse players and opponents you think deserve consideration for this list?