A closer look at Syracuse football pre-game hype songs

Syracuse Orange pre-season camp continues on but with access limited we don’t have a lot of intel to break down key position battles. We did get some video of the scrimmage but outside of this Dan Villari hurdle there wasn’t much to extrapolate.

But this video that Syracuse released....this one is right in the TNIAAM wheelhouse.

No way you could have guessed some of these pic.twitter.com/V6InZIN7vG — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) August 11, 2022

Let’s break it down:

CJ Hayes is up first and he keeps loyal to the Midwest with Chief Keef.

Umari Hatcher picks his own music and in today’s NIL world that’s good marketing.

Mark Petry goes with “Hello” from Adele and I hope he gets out to Vegas for her residency

Matthew Bergeron stays loyal to Canada with his selection of Drake’s “Summer 16” and that’s why he’s a team captain.

Jakob Bradford takes it back a bit to “No Hands” by Wakka Flocka and that’s one that we won’t be hearing in the JMA Dome

D’Marcus Adams gives us our first Kodak Black selection

Denis Jaquez Jr. shows he’s wise beyond his years taking Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” (but if we’re talking a Meek song it’s going to be “Meekadelphia”)

Neil Nunn makes it two Kodak Black choices

Stefon Thompson’s choice is Moneybagg Yo and we’ve lost a good bit of our audience with that one I’m sure.

Duce Chestnut pays homage to a legend with his “anything 50 Cent” and I think he’d clarify that to be anything but “21 Questions or Magic Stick”

We save the best for last as Alijah Clark announces himself to Syracuse fans with High School Musical....1, 2 and 3. Look at the smile too. That’s a man who isn’t afraid to release his inner Sharpay.

How many of these hype songs will we actually hear during pre-game in the Dome? What would be your pre-game hype song?

