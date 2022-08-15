 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football in the NFL update: Unfortunate injury suffered by Trill Williams

We check in on the alums looking to make NFL rosters

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Patriots at Dolphins Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Unfortunately injury issues seem to follow Syracuse Orange players to the NFL. Trill Williams will miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Miami Dolphins exhibition game opener over the weekend.

Williams had been gaining a lot of momentum during Miami’s training camp and was on a path towards making the opening game roster. He made two tackles in the game against Tampa Bay before getting injured. The consolation is that he seems to have won the support of Miami’s HC Mike McDaniel so he should get another shot with the Dolphins in 2023.

On more positive news, Sterling Hofrichter had four punts for the Dolphins, knocking three inside the 20 as he averaged 43.5 yards per kick.

Chris Slayton led the Green Bay Packers with six tackles in the Packers’ loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Slayton’s play could lead to an opportunity with another team if Green Bay doesn’t have room for him.

Let’s go around the league to look at other Orange alums in action:

Let us know if we missed anyone else in this week’s round-up.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...