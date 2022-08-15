Syracuse football in the NFL update: Unfortunate injury suffered by Trill Williams

Unfortunately injury issues seem to follow Syracuse Orange players to the NFL. Trill Williams will miss the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Miami Dolphins exhibition game opener over the weekend.

“Without great tests, you won’t have a testimony. Without big battles, you won’t see big victories.” — Trill Williams (@TrillWilliams6) August 14, 2022

Williams had been gaining a lot of momentum during Miami’s training camp and was on a path towards making the opening game roster. He made two tackles in the game against Tampa Bay before getting injured. The consolation is that he seems to have won the support of Miami’s HC Mike McDaniel so he should get another shot with the Dolphins in 2023.

Mike McDaniel on Trill Williams knee injury: You hate to see an injury like that. He was an example of a player early on that I could tell in a good way he wasn’t totally happy with where he was on the depth chart. And he has been making plays daily. It hurts our hearts. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 14, 2022

On more positive news, Sterling Hofrichter had four punts for the Dolphins, knocking three inside the 20 as he averaged 43.5 yards per kick.

Chris Slayton led the Green Bay Packers with six tackles in the Packers’ loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Slayton’s play could lead to an opportunity with another team if Green Bay doesn’t have room for him.

Chris Slayton might be a true camp darling if Green Bay wasn't so stacked/deep at DL pic.twitter.com/bZt6h40PHI — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) August 13, 2022

Let’s go around the league to look at other Orange alums in action:

Alton Robinson had one tackle in Seattle’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kingsley Jonathan had two stops in the Buffalo Bills win over Indianapolis

Trishton Jackson had two receptions for twenty-six yards for the Minnesota Vikings

Let us know if we missed anyone else in this week’s round-up.