Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, DL Kevin Jobity, Jr

Name: Kevin Jobity, Jr.

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 247 lbs

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

High School: Maryvale

2021 stats: During his first and only season of high school football, Jobity had twenty-five tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

2022 projections: An athlete who is new to the game, the Syracuse Orange hope he will develop into a contributor. Jobity just got to campus this summer so he’s likely to start behind the other young defensive lineman. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing for special teams playing time at some point this season.

How’d he get here?: He had offers from Army and a number of Ivy and Patriot League schools but chose Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from Rivals and three from 247

Money quote: When a player says Syracuse is their dream school and responds to a scholarship offer like this, you can’t help but want to see them break into the line-up

“When I got it, I was freaking out,” Jobity exclaimed. “I was jumping up and down and pushing my dad around and trying not to scream on the phone with coach Achuff on the other side.”

Twitter feed: @jobitykevin

Tweets of wonder: Same Kevin...same

Interesting nugget o’interest: We know Kevin’s father played basketball at Niagara but did you know that he played his high school ball at Oakwood Collegiate Institute so you know #CanadasCollegeTeam connection.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some of the Hudl footage that intrigued the Orange coaches