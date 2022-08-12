Get to Know Your Orange Man: #92, K Brady Denaburg

Name: Brady Denaburg

Position: Kicker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Merritt Island, Fla.

High School: Merritt Island

2021 stats: Played quarterback and kicker for Merritt Island. Was 19-26 on field goal attempts including a long of 57 yards.

2022 projections: Denaburg might push to earn kick-off duties but otherwise he’s likely going to redshirt during Andre Szmyt’s senior season. The fact that he was a high school quarterback means maybe the Syracuse Orange have finally found someone to replicate Riley Dixon’s trick-play ability.

How’d he get here?: Chose Syracuse over Air Force and Rhode Island after being offered by new Syracuse special teams coach Bob Ligashesky.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247 but ranked 12th among kickers by Kohl’s.

Money quote: These are the kinds of things you like to read about an incoming kicker

He was easily able to hit a 57 yard FG off the ground to win the competition at the Future Stars Camp. Denaburg is a strong and talented athlete who also plays QB. He has hit some big kicks for his high school team and with continued focus on kicking he has the talent to be a top five guy in the 2022 class. Denaburg is someone to follow in the coming months as he will get better with more experience!

Twitter feed: @bradydenaburg7

Tweets of wonder: La Familia in effect

Proud of you big bro! ❤️ https://t.co/CqOax0o0Fx — Brady Denaburg (@bradydenaburg7) February 9, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: That’s Brady’s older brother Mason was the Washington Nationals’ 1st-round pick in 2018 but injuries have kept him out of action for nearly three years. He was back on the mound this summer hoping to regain the form that made him a top prospect.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Brady talking about his commitment to Syracuse