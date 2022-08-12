Get to Know Your Orange Man: #97, DL Belizaire Bassette

Name: Belizaire Bassette

Position: Defensive line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 260 lbs

Hometown: Broward, Fla.

High School: American Heritage

2021 stats: Had a standout senior year in high school, with 49 tackles, 20 TFLs, 6 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Those look pretty from an interior line perspective. State title winning year in his senior season as well.

2022 projections: Bassette looks to be one for the future. He may be able to break into special teams, but without coming in in the spring, it’s a little tougher for him. That said, the Syracuse Orange defensive line is quite thin, so who knows what can happen.

How’d he get here?: Solid offer list here with Illinois, Pitt, Texas A&M, Vandy, Wazzu and a number of G5 options as well. A great grab for the Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three from all of the normal places.

Money quote: There aren’t many quotes out there about Bassette, but Deon Maddox breaks down what the Orange liked in his film room breakdown.

Get to know a little more about @Belizaire_B54, one of our signees from the Sunshine State pic.twitter.com/iwfeGuPidt — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 15, 2021

Twitter feed: @bbking54689120

Tweets of wonder: Generational love from the Orange. Josh Black giving the new guy some encouraging words.

Be great you’re going to have a great career here! — Joshua Black (@jnblack85) December 15, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Always good to grab high school teammates for chemistry reasons, and in this case it’s a big man and a receiver. He played high school ball with Oronde Gadsden II at American Heritage.

Let’s get a look at ya: Junior year HUDL!