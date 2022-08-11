Get to Know Your Orange Man: #79, OL Chad Schuster

Name: Chad Schuster
Position: Offensive line
Year: Freshman
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 255 lbs
Hometown: Franklin, Wisc.
High School: Franklin
2021 stats: The number ten ranked prospect in the state of Wisconsin on the year and an All-State selection. He was captain on a team that was 14-0 and won the WIAA Division State title.
2022 projections: Much like Cruz earlier, in a deep Syracuse offensive line room, I don’t see him cracking the rotation. He’s a grab for the future and a likely redshirt.
How’d he get here?: Schuster had a lot of MACtion happening with offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Toledo and a few directional Michigans. He had a number of P5 sniffing around with FSU, Nebraska, Iowa and others sniffing around.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three from all of the normal places.
Money quote: This seems to be a recurring theme, but the squad is pulling together a lot of mobile options on the line. I think I see what Coach Schmidt is starting to prioritize here...
“He has moves like a graceful bear,” Brown said. “He has tremendous movement and he’s really flexible. He’s really turning into a nasty O-lineman this year, which we like.”
Twitter feed: @_chadschuster_
Tweets of wonder: State titles are fun.
STATE CHAMPS BABY Love this team!! pic.twitter.com/8UHlSuBBM8— Chad Schuster (@_ChadSchuster_) November 20, 2021
Interesting nugget o’interest: Coach Mike Schmidt retained interest in Schuster after taking over for Cavanaugh mid-recruiting cycle and stayed high on him through a upper body injury that hampered him a bit in the cycle.
Let’s get a look at ya: Film Room Time.
