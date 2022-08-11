Get to Know Your Orange Man: #79, OL Chad Schuster

Name: Chad Schuster

Position: Offensive line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 255 lbs

Hometown: Franklin, Wisc.

High School: Franklin

2021 stats: The number ten ranked prospect in the state of Wisconsin on the year and an All-State selection. He was captain on a team that was 14-0 and won the WIAA Division State title.

2022 projections: Much like Cruz earlier, in a deep Syracuse offensive line room, I don’t see him cracking the rotation. He’s a grab for the future and a likely redshirt.

How’d he get here?: Schuster had a lot of MACtion happening with offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Toledo and a few directional Michigans. He had a number of P5 sniffing around with FSU, Nebraska, Iowa and others sniffing around.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three from all of the normal places.

Money quote: This seems to be a recurring theme, but the squad is pulling together a lot of mobile options on the line. I think I see what Coach Schmidt is starting to prioritize here...

“He has moves like a graceful bear,” Brown said. “He has tremendous movement and he’s really flexible. He’s really turning into a nasty O-lineman this year, which we like.”

Twitter feed: @_chadschuster_

Tweets of wonder: State titles are fun.

STATE CHAMPS BABY Love this team!! pic.twitter.com/8UHlSuBBM8 — Chad Schuster (@_ChadSchuster_) November 20, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Coach Mike Schmidt retained interest in Schuster after taking over for Cavanaugh mid-recruiting cycle and stayed high on him through a upper body injury that hampered him a bit in the cycle.

Let’s get a look at ya: Film Room Time.