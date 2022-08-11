Get to Know Your Orange Man: #85, WR D’Marcus Adams

Name: D’Marcus Adams

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 176 lbs

Hometown: Ormond Beach, Fla.

High School: Mainland (Florida State, FAU)

2021 stats: Adams caught 2 balls for 85 yards in 10 games last season for FAU.

2022 projections: While his stats haven’t been there in college, you can’t beat experience. He could get some opposite slot looks when the Syracuse Orange offense goes four wide, but it could be tough to break the established depth chart right now, especially with Adams committing to Syracuse in May.

How’d he get here?: Adams transferred from FAU this year after playing two seasons at Florida State.

What’d recruiting sites say?: In high school, Adams was highly sought after due to a four-star rating from ESPN and Rivals. Only three from 247sports.

Money quote: A big reason why Adams is at Syracuse is because of new Orange coach Michael Johnson Sr., who also travels north from FAU.

“With D’Marcus, that’s what it’s all about. You probably lose the most important person in your life — your mom — now it’s hard for you to find somebody to trust. That’s what he found in Coach Johnson.”

Twitter feed: @D3era

Tweets of wonder: Not a bad look in the new threads.

I made myself everything I wanna be chose my road like the wizard of oz @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/HrUx4wzMcJ — ϟ ZOOM ϟ (@D3era) May 24, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Well we are a track and field blog now also. Adams was on Florida State’s track team while in Tallahassee and finished 10th in the 110m hurdles at the ACC Championships.

Let’s get a look at ya: FALL BALL FOOTAGE!