Get to Know Your Orange Man: #49, TE Josh Kubala

Name: Josh Kubala
Position: Tight End
Year: Freshman
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 211 lbs
Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.
High School: Cicero-North Syracuse
2021 stats: Kubala caught 7 passes for 137 yards last season for CNS.
2022 projections: Kubala is a walk-on and being two (and a half) tight ends in Max Mang, Steven Mahar Jr., and Chris Elmore. He probably won’t play in 2022.
How’d he get here?: He joins the Syracuse Orange as a preferred walk-on and on a ROTC scholarship.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Nothing from the recruiting sites
Money quote: Well we are the pizza blog.
What is the best pizza topping? Peppers and mushrooms
Twitter feed: @joshkuba
Tweets of wonder: Kubala was also a decent lacrosse player for CNS, playing close defense
Welcome back to the show, @joshkuba! This defensive menace will be at the Boys Philly Summer Showcase in July.— Showcase Lacrosse (@NXT_Showcase) April 30, 2021
• @OrangeCrushLax
• 2022
• Defense
#NXTSHOWCASE pic.twitter.com/lQjZLSV3EV
Interesting nugget o’interest: Military roots run in Kubala’s family. His mother, Beth, played lacrosse at Army.
Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl is love, Hudl is life.
