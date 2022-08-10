Get to Know Your Orange Man: #49, TE Josh Kubala

Name: Josh Kubala

Position: Tight End

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 211 lbs

Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.

High School: Cicero-North Syracuse

2021 stats: Kubala caught 7 passes for 137 yards last season for CNS.

2022 projections: Kubala is a walk-on and being two (and a half) tight ends in Max Mang, Steven Mahar Jr., and Chris Elmore. He probably won’t play in 2022.

How’d he get here?: He joins the Syracuse Orange as a preferred walk-on and on a ROTC scholarship.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Nothing from the recruiting sites

Money quote: Well we are the pizza blog.

What is the best pizza topping? Peppers and mushrooms

Twitter feed: @joshkuba

Tweets of wonder: Kubala was also a decent lacrosse player for CNS, playing close defense

Welcome back to the show, @joshkuba! This defensive menace will be at the Boys Philly Summer Showcase in July.

⁠

• @OrangeCrushLax

• 2022

• Defense

⁠#NXTSHOWCASE pic.twitter.com/lQjZLSV3EV — Showcase Lacrosse (@NXT_Showcase) April 30, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Military roots run in Kubala’s family. His mother, Beth, played lacrosse at Army.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl is love, Hudl is life.