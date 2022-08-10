Get to Know Your Orange Man: #61, LS Ethan Stangle

Name: Ethan Stangle
Position: Long snapper
Year: Freshman
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 196 lbs.
Hometown: Bel Air, MD
High School: John Carroll
2021 stats: In addition to long snapping, Stangle also played guard for John Carroll.
2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky seems to have the position locked down so look for Stangle to redshirt as he prepares to compete for the job in 2023
How’d he get here?: Chose to join the Syracuse Orange over an offer from Charlotte.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Kohl’s Kicking Camp rated him 13th in the country at his position while Rubio Long Snapping had him at 4 1⁄2 stars and 46th.
Money quote: It sounds like Syracuse found themselves a quality long-snapper for the future
“He is everything a coach is looking for in their snapper and will be a huge commitment for Syracuse. Stangle is a snapper that has the ability to play this position for a very long time.
Instagram: @ethanstangle15
Interesting nugget o’interest: There’s a Syracuse connection with John Carroll as that’s the alma mater of playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. Parks’ mother was a long-time administrator at Syracuse University.
Let’s get a look at ya: Senior year highlights
