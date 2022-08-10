Get to Know Your Orange Man: #61, LS Ethan Stangle

Name: Ethan Stangle

Position: Long snapper

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 196 lbs.

Hometown: Bel Air, MD

High School: John Carroll

2021 stats: In addition to long snapping, Stangle also played guard for John Carroll.

2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky seems to have the position locked down so look for Stangle to redshirt as he prepares to compete for the job in 2023

How’d he get here?: Chose to join the Syracuse Orange over an offer from Charlotte.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Kohl’s Kicking Camp rated him 13th in the country at his position while Rubio Long Snapping had him at 4 1⁄ 2 stars and 46th.

Money quote: It sounds like Syracuse found themselves a quality long-snapper for the future

“He is everything a coach is looking for in their snapper and will be a huge commitment for Syracuse. Stangle is a snapper that has the ability to play this position for a very long time.

Instagram: @ethanstangle15

Interesting nugget o’interest: There’s a Syracuse connection with John Carroll as that’s the alma mater of playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. Parks’ mother was a long-time administrator at Syracuse University.

Let’s get a look at ya: Senior year highlights