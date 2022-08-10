Get to Know Your Orange Man: #47 TE, Carter Clark

Name: Carter Clark

Position: Tight End

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’’5”

Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Hilton, NY

High School: Hilton

2021 stats: Played tight end, defensive line, and was the long snapper for Hilton. Was selected to the All-Greater Rochester team.

2022 projections: We have no idea how (if?) Robert Anae will use tight ends in his Syracuse Orange offense but the team is thin at the position. Clark is likely a redshirt this year but he’s an interesting player to watch the next couple of years.

How’d he get here?: Accepted the PWO offer after originally committing to Siena College to play baseball.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking

Money quote: If Clark finds his way into the end zone, we hope to see this celebration from his high school baseball days.

“Carter Clark lifted his hands in the air before taking an imaginary weapon and returning it to an invisible holster on his hip. His firearm had done the job. “

Instagram: @carterclark3

Interesting nugget o’interest: Hilton is the alma mater of former New York Rangers captain Ryan Callahan

Let’s get a look at ya: Some senior year highlights