Get to Know Your Orange Man: #10, DB Alijah Clark

Name: Alijah Clark

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Camden, N.J.

High School: Camden

2021 stats: Clark appeared in seven games for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights making six tackles and grabbing one interception. He then transferred to the Syracuse Orange for the spring semester.

2022 projections: This is a big addition to the Syracuse secondary. Clark is going to push to start at the rover spot and he can help the Orange better match up with opponents on passing downs.

How’d he get here?: He had nine offers and chose Rutgers over Miami, Maryland and Boston College. After entering the transfer portal he chose Syracuse over Louisville, West Virginia and Missouri.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from Rivals and 247, three from ESPN. Clark was the 5th best recruit in NJ in 2020.

Money quote: Clark has a lot of motivation to use football as a way out of the violence in Camden.

“My goal is to get my mom and family up out of here,” Clark said. “The last thing I want is to lose another family member or friend when I have the chance to make a difference for all the people I care about.”

Instagram: @agent.cinco

Interesting nugget o’interest: Clark joins his high school teammate Duce Chestnut in the secondary so maybe this is the beginning of the C&C Interception Factory and yes you can make your own “Make You Sweat” joke now.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some high school footage talking about Clark’s ability on both sides of the ball.