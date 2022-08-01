Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Summer’s ending and football’s heating up.

The Syracuse Orange are in summer mode, but that doesn’t mean the podcast boys are. That starts next week.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

TBT happened...

Basketball scheduling and recruiting cleanup

Johnny Richiusa coming in to FOGO all the time.

Kayla Treanor is fully Orange, retires from Team USA

Jayden Bass and Ike Daniels are two very different but both quality recruits

Koy Detmer Jr?

Schedule talk? We need more Cassillo.

Predicted finishes? Media Predictions weren’t great, Bob...

Josh Hough, position changes and roster construction

Anae and Beck, the QB room and other things

Sean Tucker is #PL34SED with NIL

