Get to Know Your Orange Man: #11, WR Kendall Long

Name: Kendall Long

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 215 lbs.

Hometown: Lexington, S.C.

High School: River Bluff

2021 stats: Didn’t appear in any games last season for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: Long is part of a group of young receivers who hope that the new offense gives them a chance to showcase their skills. It seems that Long is still a bit further down the depth chart but he’s got ideal size for an outside receiver.

How’d he get here?: He had nine offers and chose the Orange over Coastal Carolina and Appalachian St among others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from ESPN and 247.

Money quote: Long impressed his high school coach with his work ethic even when opportunities for catches were limited in a triple-option offense.

“Over time, you could tell that he really wanted it more than older receivers in terms of how he listened, showing up early to do extra work, finding time to catch extra footballs,” Ashe said.”

Instagram: @kendall_11x

Interesting nugget o’interest: Long was a regional champion in the long jump in high school so maybe he’ll follow the Sean Tucker plan and join the Orang track squad next winter.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s the film room breakdown from signing day