Get to Know Your Orange Man: #35, WR Kyle Acker

Name: Kyle Acker

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Ballston Lake, NY

High School: Shenendehowa / IMG Academy

2021 stats: Acker did a prep year at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

2022 projections: Not likely to see the field for the Syracuse Orange unless he stands out for special teams.

How’d he get here?: He got a PWO offer coming out of IMG. He was a spring enrollee as well for this season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not anything of note that I could find.

Money quote: Coming off of the COVID pause, his high school in NY, Shenendahowa was playing spring ball against CBA in what became a snow-bowl on April Fool’s Day. Don’t think he’s going to have to worry about that weather on gameday in college.

“The first half took really long. The second half flew by but I think we were getting used to playing in the snow in the first half,” said Shen’s Kyle Acker on the adjustments made due to the weather. “We were getting into it – It was hard to keep myself warm. I was pretty cold the entire game.”

Twitter feed: @kacker221

Tweets of wonder: There are things more exciting than offer tweets, but unless you follow NYS High School football, this one’s the winner.

Blessed to receive an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University! @CoachIkard_IMGA @r_mize @CoachKiddIMG @IMGAFootball_PG pic.twitter.com/cJGcxxx2Go — Kyle Acker (@Kacker221) December 16, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Acker was also a standout lacrosse player during his time at Shen, a team which won the Class A state title this season.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl!