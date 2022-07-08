Get to Know Your Orange Man: #33, LB Ryan Dolan

Name: Ryan Dolan

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 224 lbs.

Hometown: Novato, Calif.

High School: Marin Catholic

2021 stats: Redshirt year for Dolan, placing him in his currently third and final freshman year eligibility wise.

2022 projections: Possibly getting some special teams run, but the Syracuse Orange linebacking corps is pretty deep still at this point.

How’d he get here?: He had some opportunities with Fordham, Lehigh, Cal Poly and possibly Iowa, but chose the Orange route as a PWO.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not anything of note that I could find.

Money quote: Apparently there’s a chance he could become the PWO version of Rhino. He was being looked at on the offensive side of the ball as well.

“They were looking at me at fullback but linebacker was my main position in high school and they said I could help there,” Dolan said. “I really liked the culture of the program there, the whole family atmosphere.”

Twitter feed: @ryan_dolan44

Tweets of wonder: Sticking with the commitment post. Otherwise it’s a ton of him pumping up his buddies and old teammates recruiting, which is also admirable.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Some athletic prowess coming out of his high school, Marin Prep. It was also the hold of Jared Goff, and before him, Dan Fouts, NFL Hall of Famer.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl!