 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Feedback: Who leads Syracuse football’s offense in 2022?

Looking to get your thoughts on category leaders

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 Boston College at Syracuse Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ve made it to Friday and as far as we know the Syracuse Orange are still part of the ACC. Before we get to this week’s questions let’s recap the results from last week. You told us that Natalie Mastracci and Justyn Knight were your favorite Canadian Olympic sport athletes (and they both happen to be Canadian Olympians), Leo Rautins was your favorite MBB player and Matthew Bergeron your favorite football player (a bit surprised Pat Woodcock didn’t win...what’s that aboot eh?).

Now this week we want to skip realignment talk and here some Syracuse football predictions for 2022. This week we focus on the offense:

Poll

Which player throws the most TD passes?

view results
  • 53%
    Garrett Shrader
    (146 votes)
  • 32%
    Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
    (88 votes)
  • 7%
    Sean Tucker
    (20 votes)
  • 7%
    Justin Lamson
    (21 votes)
275 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which player runs for the most TD’s in 2022?

view results
  • 91%
    Sean Tucker
    (245 votes)
  • 7%
    Garrett Shrader
    (21 votes)
  • 1%
    Juwaun Price
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    LeQuint Allen
    (0 votes)
269 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which player catches the most TD passes?

view results
  • 36%
    Courtney Jackson
    (98 votes)
  • 33%
    Damien Alford
    (89 votes)
  • 7%
    Trebor Pena
    (19 votes)
  • 18%
    Anthony Queeley
    (48 votes)
  • 4%
    Other (answer in comments)
    (11 votes)
265 votes total Vote Now

If we missed someone let us know in the comments. Next week we turn to the defense.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...