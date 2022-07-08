Friday Feedback: Who leads Syracuse football’s offense in 2022?

We’ve made it to Friday and as far as we know the Syracuse Orange are still part of the ACC. Before we get to this week’s questions let’s recap the results from last week. You told us that Natalie Mastracci and Justyn Knight were your favorite Canadian Olympic sport athletes (and they both happen to be Canadian Olympians), Leo Rautins was your favorite MBB player and Matthew Bergeron your favorite football player (a bit surprised Pat Woodcock didn’t win...what’s that aboot eh?).

Now this week we want to skip realignment talk and here some Syracuse football predictions for 2022. This week we focus on the offense:

Poll Which player throws the most TD passes? Garrett Shrader

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Sean Tucker

Justin Lamson vote view results 53% Garrett Shrader (146 votes)

32% Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (88 votes)

7% Sean Tucker (20 votes)

7% Justin Lamson (21 votes) 275 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which player runs for the most TD’s in 2022? Sean Tucker

Garrett Shrader

Juwaun Price

LeQuint Allen vote view results 91% Sean Tucker (245 votes)

7% Garrett Shrader (21 votes)

1% Juwaun Price (3 votes)

0% LeQuint Allen (0 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which player catches the most TD passes? Courtney Jackson

Damien Alford

Trebor Pena

Anthony Queeley

Other (answer in comments) vote view results 36% Courtney Jackson (98 votes)

33% Damien Alford (89 votes)

7% Trebor Pena (19 votes)

18% Anthony Queeley (48 votes)

4% Other (answer in comments) (11 votes) 265 votes total Vote Now

If we missed someone let us know in the comments. Next week we turn to the defense.