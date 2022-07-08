Friday Feedback: Who leads Syracuse football’s offense in 2022?

We’ve made it to Friday and as far as we know the Syracuse Orange are still part of the ACC. Before we get to this week’s questions let’s recap the results from last week. You told us that Natalie Mastracci and Justyn Knight were your favorite Canadian Olympic sport athletes (and they both happen to be Canadian Olympians), Leo Rautins was your favorite MBB player and Matthew Bergeron your favorite football player (a bit surprised Pat Woodcock didn’t win...what’s that aboot eh?).
Now this week we want to skip realignment talk and here some Syracuse football predictions for 2022. This week we focus on the offense:
Poll
Which player throws the most TD passes?
53%
Garrett Shrader
32%
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
7%
Sean Tucker
7%
Justin Lamson
Poll
Which player runs for the most TD’s in 2022?
91%
Sean Tucker
7%
Garrett Shrader
1%
Juwaun Price
0%
LeQuint Allen
Poll
Which player catches the most TD passes?
36%
Courtney Jackson
33%
Damien Alford
7%
Trebor Pena
18%
Anthony Queeley
4%
Other (answer in comments)
If we missed someone let us know in the comments. Next week we turn to the defense.
