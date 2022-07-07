Get to Know Your Orange Man: #36 P, Maximilian Von Marburg

Next up on our Syracuse Orange roster preview is a new member of the Heisman pipeline:

Name: Maximilian Von Marburg

Position: Punter

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hometown: Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia

High School: St. Mary’s Mackillop Colleges

2021 stats: No stats.

2022 projections: Von Marburg is currently second on the depth chart behind James Williams. With Syracuse’s struggles in the kicking game last season this competition is going to likely be open all year. Even if he doesn’t win the starting job, Von Marburg will probably be called upon in special situations.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse reached out to Pro Kick Australia to find a punter and the coaches connected with Max and signed him in December.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rating

Money quote: Von Marburg told si.com that his decision to come to Syracuse went pretty smoothly despite the unique challenges of overseas recruiting.

“Syracuse really came from the start. They loved my product. They thought I’d be a great fit at the university. We were like ‘we’re definitely going to go with them because it’s an amazing academic and football institution, which was pretty key to me. It just fit the mold perfectly.”

Twitter: @MaximilianvonM1

Tweet of Wonder: Feel like adding someone who drops “mate” in their tweets is a big positive for the Orange

This is elite mate, can't wait to get to work with you! https://t.co/eUPTa207TR — Max von Marburg (@MaximilianvonM1) February 2, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: He has relatives in Pennsylvania so despite being from Australia. the Orange provide an opportunity to play close to family.