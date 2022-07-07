Get to Know Your Orange Man: #34, DB Eric Coley

Next up on our Syracuse Orange roster preview is an experienced defender
Name: Eric Coley
Position: Defensive Back
Year: Redshirt Senior
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 199 lbs.
Hometown: Manlius, NY
High School: Fayetteville-Manlius
2021 stats: Played in all 12 games with six starts at safety, collecting 26 total tackles and three passes defended.
2022 projections: Just like last season, Coley is the longest-tenured player in the Syracuse secondary. The veteran should rack up the majority of snaps at the safety position and once again help lead an overall-young position group. This is his last chance to get back to 2019 form when he had 48 total tackles and an interception.
How’d he get here?: Eric stayed local and turned down offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Rutgers, and Utah State.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from ESPN and 247 Sports, but Rivals only gave two.
Money quote: There’s plenty to choose from, but I like this one on his mindset as he began to earn more playing time
“You make the right decisions, you do everything right off the field, then things will go right on the field,” Coley said. “You just have a peace that everything’s gonna be okay at the end of the day as long as I do what I’m supposed to do.”
Twitter: @E_too_col
Tweet of Wonder: He’s raising his little brother right
Lil bro made his debut on 1/16/2019 #Crousebaby @CoachReynolds81 pic.twitter.com/i0bBCPczSL— Eric Coley (DOBE) (@E_too_col) January 21, 2019
Interesting nugget o’interest: Former Syracuse defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds is Eric’s stepfather. His position at SU is what led Eric’s family to move and caused him to finish high school in CNY. They then spent five years (2017-2021) together on the Orange.
Let’s get a look at ya: From spring practice. Watch Coley rush the QB in the second play and keep the far side locked down in the other two.
Here’s the rest of the goal-line period, which saw both Garrett Shrader and Lamson work with the 1s.— Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) March 11, 2022
Strong safety play included a Rob Hanna PBU and an Eric Coley pressure that forced an incompletion, in addition to the Folk PBU. pic.twitter.com/qi11DSjDO4
