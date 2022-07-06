Get to Know Your Orange Man: #36 DB, TJ Harness

Name: TJ Harness

Position: Defensive back

Year: (Redshirt) Freshman

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 175 lbs

Class: (Redshirt) Freshman

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: Corcoran

2021 stats: Did not appear in any games for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: We’d be surprised if Harness sees action this fall. He’ll likely be a scout team player again this year as Syracuse has a lot of defensive backs on the roster.

How’d he get here?: Probably took South Ave to Adams St and then hung a left on Irving Ave to get to the Dome.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Corcoran has placed two alums in the NFL- Will Allen and Jo-Lonn Dunbar

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Harness playing some QB back at Corcoran.