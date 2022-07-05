Syracuse women’s basketball adds transfer forward Dariauna Lewis

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team just landed another commitment. Dariauna Lewis, a 6’1” forward with one year of eligibility remaining, announced her decision to join the squad yesterday. She had entered the transfer portal just one week ago on June 27th.

Most would flood the TL with Red , White , and Blue today .. but I say let’s go ORANGE



ACC what’s good pic.twitter.com/8l6667FwtG — Dariauna Lewis (@Dariauna1) July 4, 2022

Lewis averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game during her two seasons with Alabama A&M. Before that, she spent one season with Missouri State. Dariauna has been one of the best rebounders in women’s college hoops and fills a big need for the Orange, who were often outclassed due to their players’ size disadvantages. She also becomes another scoring threat after shooting an even .500 from the field last season.

Lewis is the latest player to commit to SU as part of a massive roster overhaul under new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Four of Legette-Jack’s Buffalo players followed her to Syracuse: forward Saniia Wilson and guards Dyaisha Fair, Cheyenne McEvans, and Georgia Woolley. Additionally, forwards Olivia Owens, Asia Strong, and Kyra Wood transferred from other schools. Lexi McNabb and Kennedi Perkins will also join the team as freshmen.