Get to Know Your Orange Man:#39, DB Clay Masters

Name: Clay Masters

Position: Defensive Back

Year: (Redshirt) Freshman

Height: 5’11”’

Weight: 188 pounds

Hometown: West Linn, Ore.

High School: West Linn

2021 stats: Didn’t see any action for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: Syracuse likes to bring in multi-sport athletes in these PWO spots and Clay has experience at defensive back and wide receiver. He’ll likely spend another season on the scout team but could be a player pushing for snaps on special teams in the future.

How’d he get here?: Accepted a PWO offer from the Orange in May 2021 and made the move from Oregon to Onondaga (County that is).

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247 which rated him the 69th best player in his class in Oregon.

Instagram: @claymasters9

Interesting nugget o’interest: Clay’s not the only college athlete in his family. His sister Calli patrols the midfield for the Lesley University women’s soccer squad.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s a highlight reel from high school