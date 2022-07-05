Get to Know Your Orange Man:#39, DB Clay Masters

Name: Clay Masters
Position: Defensive Back
Year: (Redshirt) Freshman
Height: 5’11”’
Weight: 188 pounds
Hometown: West Linn, Ore.
High School: West Linn
2021 stats: Didn’t see any action for the Syracuse Orange.
2022 projections: Syracuse likes to bring in multi-sport athletes in these PWO spots and Clay has experience at defensive back and wide receiver. He’ll likely spend another season on the scout team but could be a player pushing for snaps on special teams in the future.
How’d he get here?: Accepted a PWO offer from the Orange in May 2021 and made the move from Oregon to Onondaga (County that is).
What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars from 247 which rated him the 69th best player in his class in Oregon.
Instagram: @claymasters9
Interesting nugget o’interest: Clay’s not the only college athlete in his family. His sister Calli patrols the midfield for the Lesley University women’s soccer squad.
Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s a highlight reel from high school
