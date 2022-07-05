Get to Know Your Orange Man:#37, DB Cam Reirden

Name: Cam Reirden

Position: Defensive back

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 187 lbs

Class: (Redshirt) Freshman

Hometown: Belmont, Mass

High School: Belmont Hill

2021 stats: Did not appear in any games for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 projections: Dino Babers doesn’t hesitate to use walk-on players in roles on special teams coverage. If Reirdon can show the ability to handle the role he could see some time this year but it’s unlikely he’ll push for time in a crowded defensive backfield this season.

How’d he get here?: Reirden had another preferred walk on offer from UMass but chose to head further west on I-90.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings.

Instagram: @camreirden

Interesting nugget o’interest: Belmont Hill has produced three Hobey Baker winners including Jimmy Vesey.

Let’s get a look at ya: