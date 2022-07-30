Syracuse lacrosse: Future Orange take the stage this weekend at Under Armour All-American Game

So far in this 2022 summer of lacrosse, we’ve spent a lot of time watching and focusing on current and former members of the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s lacrosse teams at events like the Women’s World Championships and the PLL season.

This weekend, however, it is the future members of the SU lacrosse family who will take center stage as they participate in the 17th annual Under Armour All-American game on Saturday, July 30 at Homewood Field.

The girls’ game will be played at 6 PM, followed by the boys’ game at 8:30 PM. Both games will air live on ESPN U.

It’s an evening of lacrosse that’s definitely worth checking out for ‘Cuse fans since the games, particularly the boys’ game, are going to be overflowing with next year’s impact Orange freshman. There are nine - yes, NINE - incoming players for the men’s team who will be in this game, while the women’s team has two in the girls’ game.

Just for perspective, there are only 44 players who make the rosters for each game. With SU having nine of them, that means ‘Cuse is making up over 20 percent(!!!) of the population of the boys’ game just by themselves. That’s absolutely crazy and obviously pretty awesome, too.

The next closest school is Duke with a measly five. I say that tongue-in-cheek, of course, but even Duke’s five is still just over half of what SU is bringing to the table in this game.

So, if you want to get an early look at some of the players who we hope will make an impact for SU next spring, then be sure to tune in on Saturday to see how they do against their fellow All-Americans.

Here’s a list of whose playing for which team:

Boys’ North Roster

Joey Spallina — Attack, Mount Sinai, NY Finn Thomson — Attack, St. Michael’s/Everest, Ontario Michael Leo — Attack/Midfield, St. Anthony’s, NY Carter Kempney — Midfield, Carthage, NY Dylan Sageder — LSM, Mount Sinai, NY Jimmy McCool — Goalie, New Hampton, NH

Boys’ South Roster

Luke Rhoa — Midfield, St. John’s, DC Riley Figueiras — Defense, St. John’s, DC Billy Dwan — Defense, Loyola Blakefield, MD

Girls’ North Roster

Gracie Britton — Attack, Christian Brothers Academy, NY Jordan DeBlasio — Defense, Mount Sinai, NY

That’s a whole lot of future Orange on display. I’m obviously excited to see everyone play, but I’m especially eager to get my first look at Canadian Finn Thomson, who I’ve heard some rave reviews about and could potentially be a big impact player at some point.

I’m also looking forward to seeing the three defenders (Sageder, Figueiras, Dwan) match-up with the best offensive players in the class, some of whom will be their teammates next year. We all know SU and Dave Pietramala have a ton of work to do to improve on last year’s defense, so I’m looking to see what we’ve got in the incoming group on that end of the field.

For the ladies, it feels like both Gracie and Jordan could contribute in their freshman seasons. Gracie obviously has an entire stable of veteran talent in front of her right now on offense, but I’m looking forward to see if she can challenge for some playing time as a depth piece to help provide some support for the team’s established stars. The defensive end of the field is likely more up for grabs for the SU women, so I’ll be interested to see how Jordan does matching up with the elite attackers in her class.