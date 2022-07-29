Feedback Friday: What do you think of Syracuse football’s predicted finish?

The Syracuse Orange were picked by the media to finish at the bottom of the ACC standings in 2022. With the media and gambling experts predicting that Syracuse will fall short of 6-wins again this season should we assume that it’s going to be another long fall in Central New York?

This is where we let you play prognosticator and in addition to the poll, leave us your feedback in the comments.

Poll How many games will Syracuse win in 2022? 0-3

4-5

6-7

Now let’s talk ACC standings...

Poll Where will Syracuse finish in the Atlantic Division? 1st so see you in Charlotte

2nd to 4th

5th or 6th

And lastly what about individual honors.

Poll How many Syracuse players will be 1st-team All-ACC in 2022? 0

1

2

As we head into the start of camp we’ll be picking up the football content so use this as an opportunity to let us know what you’d like to hear more about. Not sure we will be covering many practices until the semester begins but we’ll certainly do our best to try and get you ready for what will certainly be an interesting season for one reason or another.